Tamil Nadu

Archaeologist honoured in Bangladesh

more-in

Noted archaeologist R. Nagaswamy was honoured at the Silver Jubilee International Conference of Art in Dhaka by Bangladesh Culture Minister K.M. Khalid for his contribution to art, archaeology, history and culture.

The Silver Jubilee volume of the Journal of Bengal Art, carrying articles by international scholars, was dedicated to Mr. Nagaswamy, a press release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
archaeology
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 1:51:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/archaeologist-bangladesh/article30334038.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY