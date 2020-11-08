Arasu e-service centres warned against fleecing people

CHENNAI

08 November 2020 01:20 IST

The Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation on Saturday warned that the licences of private e-service centres would be cancelled without prior information if they were found to have collected more than the fixed rate from customers.

In a press release, Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan, who is also the Chairman of the Corporation, said people could call toll-free number 18004252911 to launch complaints against those who collect more than the fixed amount for various e-services.

