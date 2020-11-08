Tamil Nadu

Arasu e-service centres warned against fleecing people

The Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation on Saturday warned that the licences of private e-service centres would be cancelled without prior information if they were found to have collected more than the fixed rate from customers.

In a press release, Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan, who is also the Chairman of the Corporation, said people could call toll-free number 18004252911 to launch complaints against those who collect more than the fixed amount for various e-services.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 8, 2020 1:22:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/arasu-e-service-centres-warned-against-fleecing-people/article33050086.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY