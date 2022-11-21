Arasu Cable TV services hit

November 21, 2022 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The services of Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation Limited have been disrupted since Saturday by a glitch in the software support offered by a private company.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official release said the services were disrupted at “many places”. “A technical committee is involved in sorting out the issue. The glitches would be ironed out within a maximum of 24 hours,” the release said.

Trending

It sought for the cooperation of the cable operators, members of the public and customers of Arasu Cable TV. Legal action was being initiated against the private company, it added.