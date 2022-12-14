Arasu Cable to provide VOD and OTT in six months 

December 14, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday advised officials to convert the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation into a model commercial establishment by reaching out to more customers in the State. The Chief Minister, who reviewed the functioning of the Corporation and future plans, stressed the need to provide quality service at a lower cost. “The meeting also discussed distributing set-top boxes capable of offering modern technologies such as Video-on-Demand (VOD) and Over-the-top media service (OTT) in six months, and creation of TACTV, OTT APP,” a State government press release said.

The Corporation provides 138 channels for free and 82 pay channels for ₹140 plus GST per month, and it is the lowest in the country. The meeting was attended by Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Finance Secretary N. Muruganandam and IT Secretary Neeraj Mittal.

