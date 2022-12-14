  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi and Argentina’s FIFA World Cup journey, Qatar 2022, in pictures

Arasu Cable to provide VOD and OTT in six months 

December 14, 2022 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
File photo used for representation.

File photo used for representation.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday advised officials to convert the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation into a model commercial establishment by reaching out to more customers in the State. The Chief Minister, who reviewed the functioning of the Corporation and future plans, stressed the need to provide quality service at a lower cost. “The meeting also discussed distributing set-top boxes capable of offering modern technologies such as Video-on-Demand (VOD) and Over-the-top media service (OTT) in six months, and creation of TACTV, OTT APP,” a State government press release said.

The Corporation provides 138 channels for free and 82 pay channels for ₹140 plus GST per month, and it is the lowest in the country. The meeting was attended by Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Finance Secretary N. Muruganandam and IT Secretary Neeraj Mittal.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.