Arappor Iyakkam wants TN Water Resources Department to cancel box tenders

CHENNAI

05 August 2021 15:09 IST

Arappor Iyakkam, a city-based organisation, has requested the Public Works Department/ Water Resources Department to cancel the box tenders for four projects in Agasteeswaram taluk, Kanniyakumari district with physical points of contact, and instead float e-tenders.

In a representation to the Additional Chief Secretary, PWD and Secretary to the Chief Minister, the organisation’s convenor, Jayaram Venkatesan, said Arappor has learnt that the box tenders for work worth a total of ₹30.98 crore are being introduced to further restrict competition. The tenders mandate that the contractor must approach the engineer to buy application documents and submit bids to the engineer. He alleged that these physical points of contact are being used to eliminate other contractors and favour specific contractors.

Some of the WRD work projects for which box tenders have been called, are construction of a groyne at Periyanayaki Street, Agasteeswaram taluk and a checkdam across Pazhayar in Thamaraikulam village, Kanniyakumari district.

Moreover, he said the conditions in the tender also seem to restrict competition. The annual turnover requirement is set at 75% of the tender value and 150% of annual work value. For instance, in the Kovalam groyne tender, as the tender worth ₹10.64 crore is to be implemented over two years, the amount to be executed in a year is only ₹5.32 crore. However, the annual turnover requirement is Rs 7.98 crore, which is 75% of the tender value expected in a year. The Central Vigilance Commission has documented such patterns in n civil and other tenders as irregularities, in its recommendations, he said.

Alleging that box tenders would pose a threat to contractors who want to bid for tenders, Mr. Venkatesan said such tenders must be cancelled immediately to prevent misuse. The WRD must relax the conditions of turnover and experience to promote competition in bids. The department must float end-to end e-tenders with no physical points of contact, he demanded.