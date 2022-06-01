Arappor Iyakkam launches app for tender documents

More than 36,000 documents relating to the tenders floated by around 60 departments in the last one-and-half years are available on the website and in the app

Arappor Iyakkam, a Chennai-based non-governmental organisation working towards improving transparency in governance, launched an android mobile application, “Arappor”, and an online portal on Wednesday to hosting the documents related to the tenders floated by the State government.

Jayaram Venkatesan, convener of the organisation, said tender documents contained the specifications for all work like laying of roads, cables, and construction of buildings and restoration of waterbodies done by different departments of the government. He said if members of the public faced any quality or corruption-related issues with the work, they could hold the government accountable based on the information provided in the tender documents.

Despite their importance, the documents pertaining to each tender were removed from the official website soon after the last date for submitting the tender.

Arappor Iyakkam, through the website and the mobile application, will be creating a repository of these documents for the public.

More than 36,000 documents relating to the tenders floated by around 60 departments in the last one-and-half years are available on the website and in the app. This was done with the help of volunteers from across Tamil Nadu.

The website can be accessed at https://tntenders.arappor.org. The app “Arappor” will soon be made available for iOS users, Mr. Jayaram added.