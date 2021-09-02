Arappor Iyakkam brings out model Right to Service bill

The model bill envisages the creation of an independent body called the Tamil Nadu Right to Service Commission to deal with appeals filed by citizens regarding rejection of services or lack of adequate reply from officials on their applications.

Arappor Iyakkam, a Chennai-based non-governmental organisation working on issues related to governance, released a model Right to Service bill on Wednesday.

The intention was to provide inputs to the Tamil Nadu government on the key features expected in the government’s proposed Right to Services Act, the organisation said.

The model bill envisages the creation of an independent body called the Tamil Nadu Right to Service Commission to deal with appeals filed by citizens regarding rejection of services or lack of adequate reply from officials on their applications. The model bill said that the Commission should have a Chief Commissioner and at least 10 Commissioners.

Pointing out that Arappor Iyakkam sought assurance of passage of a Right to Services Act from all parties that contested the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the organisation highlighted Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s inaugural address in the Assembly after the new government took charge. He had said that the government was committed to bringing a Right to Services Act.

The organisation said one of its surveys, involving more than 2,000 people in Tamil Nadu, showed that 93% of them faced demand of bribes for the service they requested and 82% felt dissatisfied with the experience of accessing the services. Only 29% felt that the e-Seva centres run by the government helped them in getting the service without paying the bribe.

It appealed to the government to place the draft bill, once ready, in the public domain for feedback from a wider section of the population.