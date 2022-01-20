Arappor Iyakkam alleges scam in unloading of coal

Tangedco signed a pact with SICL to unload coal brought to the Vizag port

The Arappor Iyakkam has filed a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti- Corruption (DVAC) alleging corruption in the coal handling by a private logistics company for the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).

In the complaint filed before the Director of DVAC on Wednesday, the Arappor Iyakkam has alleged a scam in the unloading of coal wagons in the Vizag port for Tangedco to the tune of ₹1,028 crore by the South India Corporation Ltd. (SICL) over a period of more than 15 years starting from 2001.

Citing the observations of the CAG to recover the excess amount paid to the private logistic company which has been listed under the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the NGO alleged that a section of the officials of Tangedco were keen to reimburse ₹300 crore.

In a petition filed along with documentary evidence, the NGO said the Tangedco had put a temporary agreement for unloading the coal wagons at the Vizag port, the charges were to be made in two components of fixed payment rate (non-labour charge paid to the contractor for his services) and the second being the statutory labour charges.

Though as per the agreement, the company would be reimbursed at actuals based on the documentary evidence submitted for the quantity shipped against the bill of lading as proof, Tangedco officials had reimbursed the private contractor without obtaining necessary documentary evidence causing the huge loss of ₹1,028 crore, the complainant alleged.

A senior official of Tangedco denied that there was no pressure or plan to pay to pay ₹300 crore to the logistic company as alleged by the NGO. “Steps were taken to recover the amount,” the official said.