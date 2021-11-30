Arakkonam residents willing to be part of CMA

They want authorities to ensure basic facilities are provided

Arkkonam residents have given their overwhelming support for the proposal to join the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) at the public hearing that was organised by the Ranipet district administration on Tuesday.

The four-hour-long hearing in Arakkonam witnessed some heated arguments with the residents, who are mostly farmers, small traders, agricultural labourers, government staff and elected representatives of rural local bodies, wanting the CMA and the district administration to ensure that basic facilities are provided to them.

They demanded proper roads, better transport, upgraded medical facilities, underground drainage system among others.

“We are happy to be part of CMA as it will increase the value of our properties. However, the authorities should also ensure that our basic needs are met,” said 65-year-old D. Mahederan, a trader in Arakkonam.

At present, Arakkonam taluk comprises of 42 village panchayats, including Alapakkam, Anaipakkam, Arumbakkam, Banavaram, Chittoor, Elathur, Gudalur, Kodambakkam, Mamandur, Pallur, Perungalathur and Seyyur, Thakkolam town panchayat and Arakkonam municipality within its limits with a population of around 6 lakh people.

Agriculture is the major occupation with paddy being the chief crop of cultivation in the taluk. The taluk, including Arakkonam town, still retains its rural outlook with vast tracts of paddy fields, a few narrow and congested roads, and a crowded bazaar.

The major landmark of the town is its rail network connecting Chennai with the rest of the area on the Bengaluru route.

Despite having long-distance rail connectivity, residents said the town still did not have proper transportation including bus services to go to Chennai or Vellore after 10 p.m. Likewise, the existing Government Taluk Hospital does not have CT scan, ECG and other advance medical treatment. Patients have to rush to Chennai during emergencies.

Hospital gets flooded

The existing waterlogged British era Rail Under Bridge is narrow and dim making it difficult to transport the sick to the nearest hospital. During monsoon, the hospital gets flooded like other government facilities such as sub-registrar office and the school in the town.

As per the plan, all taluks in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur districts and Arakkonam taluk in Ranipet district will become part of the expanded CMA making Chennai as the second-largest metropolitan area in the country.

The public hearing in Arakkonam was presided over by Ranipet Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian. Hitesh Kumar S. Magwana, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department; Mr. Anshul Mishra, Member Secretary, CMDA, elected representatives of local bodies and residents participated in the meeting.