Arabian Sea trough may bring light rain today

Dry weather may prevail in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, except for light to moderate rains in a few places of the State, according to Meteorological Department.

A trough in easterlies that lie over the southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast at 0.9 km above the mean sea level influenced rainfall over the State. One or two places in districts, such as Salem, Ramanathapuram and Namakkal, may receive heavy rain on Sunday, said officials.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, Cuddalore and Thirupoondi in Nagapattinam district received 8 cm of rainfall. Weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 1 cm and 2 cm of rainfall respectively.

The sky over Chennai is likely to be clear, with light rain in some places on Sunday. Rainfall would decrease from Monday. However, there are chances for another spell in the State around December 20, said officials.

Rain-deficit

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said Tamil Nadu had already received 43 cm of its seasonal share. On an average, the State received 44 cm during the northeast monsoon.

Some districts, including Chennai and Vellore, continue to be rain-deficit this season. Chennai has received 60.3 cm, against the normal rainfall of 70 cm, which is deficit by nearly 13%. However, there have been years when weather systems during latter part of December helped bridge rainfall deficit, he added.