A.R. Venkatachalapathy chosen for Lifetime Achievement Award

Historian and professor of the Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS), A.R. Venkatachalapathy, has been selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award (Iyal Award), of the Canada-based Tamil Literary Garden, for 2021.

“He played a major role in taking Tamil literature and Tamil culture to people in foreign countries,” said a press release from the Tamil Literary Garden. He has been writing on history, language, culture, society and politics for the last 40 years and has written over 60 books and articles.

Mr. Venkatachalapathy has also translated many works and was a visiting professor at Harvard and Chicago universities. “He is a bilingual scholar working consistently and it is a matter of pride for Tamil,” the Tamil Literary Garden said.