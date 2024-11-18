 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.R. Rahman honoured with ‘XTIC Award 2024 for Innovation’ for VR film Le Musk

Updated - November 18, 2024 12:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Professor Steven La Valle and Prof Anna La Valle presenting XTIC Award 2024 for Innovation to A.R. Rahman, Music Composer at IIT-Madras on Sunday.

Professor Steven La Valle and Prof Anna La Valle presenting XTIC Award 2024 for Innovation to A.R. Rahman, Music Composer at IIT-Madras on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Oscar-winning music composer, A.R. Rahman, on Sunday received the ‘XTIC Award 2024 for Innovation’, instituted by Experiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC), an IIT Madras Institute of Eminence Centre in Virtual Reality and related fields, at IIT-Madras.

Co-inventors of Oculus — Professor Steven LaValle and Professor Anna Lavalle — presented the award to Rahman for his 37-minute virtual reality (VR) film, Le Musk. Directed and produced by Rahman, Le Musk integrates multiple sensory elements, including scent, motion and music, to deliver an immersive cinematic experience.

Commenting on the accessibility of the technology, Mr. Rahman said that VR is affordable. “You can get an Oculus for $300 and there is a Jio-set for ₹8000 or something. We need special cameras. We need calibration of these two cameras. And we still don’t have time to sync these two cameras. Right now, we just sync it through audio, but what we get out of it could still coexist with cinema,” he said.

He also urged students, who want to work in the VR space or contribute to the technology, to ensure that the next big technological leap happens in India.

“Whenever I go to Microsoft, Apple or Intel, I see a lot of Indians, and I was thinking, Why is the next Apple not coming from India? Why is it that the next Nvidia is not coming from India? I think the government has to help that happen. The next big technological thing should come from India,” he said, adding: “I didn’t want to do Indian content in the beginning because this is a project which required international importance, so I did it in English.”

Published - November 18, 2024 12:04 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.