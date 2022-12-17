AR. L. Sundaresan appointed Additional Solicitor General

December 17, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Centre has appointed designated senior counsel AR. L. Sundaresan as the Additional Solicitor General for the High Court of Madras. The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet has approved the appointment of incumbent R. Sankaranarayanan to the post of ASG (southern zone).

A notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Friday stated that both the appointments would be for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the respective posts by the two senior counsel or until further orders, whichever was earlier.

Mr. Sundaresan is the son of former Supreme Court judge AR. Lakshmanan. Born on November 24, 1967, he had completed his five-year law course at the Madras Law College in 1990. He was designated as a senior counsel in February 2006. He had served as the president of Madras Bar Association between 2018 and 2020.

The 55-year-old lawyer has been in 32 years of active practice on the original side, constitutional law, civil appellate side, criminal side, taxation, company jurisdiction and environmental law in the principal seat of the Madras High Court in Chennai, its Madurai Bench as well as various tribunals.

He had served as the standing counsel for the All India Council for Technical Education, Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University and Alagappa University in Karaikudi.