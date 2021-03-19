Aptitude tests for college admission may be the way forward, says AICTE chairman

‘We have to slowly move ahead and start testing aptitude for core knowledge’

In the future students taking up higher education may have to undertake tests to prove their aptitude for a certain programme.

On the sidelines of a conference here on Thursday to explain the salient features of the approval handbook of 2021-22, Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education, told media persons that standard tests similar to SAT and GRE which assess students for higher education abroad may be used to evaluate candidates opting for various programmes, including professional and liberal arts courses.

The way forward is to test the aptitude of candidates for a course and not proficiency in a subject, he said.

The National Testing Agency that developed testing pattens for NEET and JEE is “gradually expanding” its ambit, he said.

“In our country we have to slowly move ahead and start testing aptitude for core knowledge — be it for engineering, pharmacy, arts. Such a person will outperform,” he said.

Though NTA had no such test yet, it could use globally-available standard tests for assessment, he added.

The AICTE had introduced 14 courses to provide students a choice, he explained.

Mr. Sahasrabudhe said the changes were introduced keeping in mind the National Education Policy that would be implemented shortly.

“Decision-making at a young age will be very difficult. The flexibility is being built in advance, if after four years someone wants to change (their course). Giving options to candidates would ensure students are not forced to take a programme out of peer or parental pressure.” he said.

Conventional entrance exams for medical and engineering programmes tested a candidate’s proficiency in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology, whereas several State boards and the National Institute of Open Schooling had introduced courses in some core engineering subjects, such as computer programming; artificial intelligence; robotics; engineering science and graphics.

Such students could be considered for core engineering courses, provided they complete the mandatory PCM requirement, within a year of admission to engineering, he explained. A student unable to cope with the rigours of the programme would have to discontinue, however.

He likened the Council’s move to the current method of permitting lateral entry of diploma graduates into engineering. The aim is to bring about versatility among students entering higher education, he said.