The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has announced that pilgrims travelling by bus to Tirumala can book darshan tickets 60 days in advance which was earlier restricted to 30 days. In a statement, APSRTC said passengers could avail the facility of booking the bus ticket along with the darshan ticket at its counter in Madhavaram bus station here and also on the official website apsrtconline.in.
APSRTC darshan ticket booking rules revised
CHENNAI
Chennai,
December 09, 2021 01:02 IST
