Approval process suspended for PM Kisan scheme

CHENNAI

13 September 2020 00:09 IST

Change in process mooted following complaints

The approval process has been suspended in the State for applications submitted by prospective beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme, an income support programme envisaging an annual payment of ₹6,000 in three instalments to farmers.

This is a sequel to the ₹110 crore scam surrounding the scheme, which came to the fore a month ago.

Terming the suspension a “temporary” move, an official of the Agriculture Department said the decision followed the proposal to change the approval process. Enrolment of applicants is on and this has not been stopped, the official clarified.

Instead of clearance of applications at the block level, the nod would now be issued at the State level after carrying out verification at the field level, getting a recommendation from the Collector concerned and carrying out the final check online.

“At present, this remains a proposal. Once the government gives its consent, the Department will implement the decision,” the official added.

The change in the process had been mooted in the light of complaints at the block level that ineligible farmers were enrolled “indiscriminately” and the security system for online authentication was compromised.