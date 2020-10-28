‘Approval a must to reappoint’

CHENNAI

28 October 2020 02:43 IST

The government on Tuesday directed all public sector undertakings (PSUs) and statutory boards not to appoint retired government employees or retired officials from other PSUs and statutory boards on a contract basis without prior approval.

A letter from S. Krishnan, Finance Secretary, to the chief executive officers of various PSUs and statutory boards, said that it had come to the notice of the government that such appointments had been made without any verification of the background of the individuals.

While recalling the letters sent in the past in connection with the issue, the Finance Secretary said that the letter should be placed before the board of directors, in the ensuing board meeting, for adoption.

