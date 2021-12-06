‘Approach trial court for interim bail’

Disposing of a petition filed by one of the accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case, S. Murugan, who sought interim bail in order to attend a family event, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed him to approach the trial court.

Justice G. Ilangovan observed that the trial in the custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks was in progress. Therefore, the accused could approach the trial court for relief.

In his petition, the suspended Head Constable sought interim bail from December 8 to 12 to attend his nephew’s wedding scheduled for December 10 in Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district.