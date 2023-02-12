With Radhakrishnan’s appointment, BJP reinforces perception that it is better at rewarding its leaders

February 12, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

With the appointment of senior BJP leader C.P. Radhakrishnan as the Jharkhand Governor, the number of persons from Tamil Nadu who have been appointed as Governors since the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014 has increased to five.

They are La. Ganesan, Tamilisai Soundararajan, Radhakrishnan, all belonging to the BJP; V. Shanmuganathan, who was associated with the RSS; and former Chief Justice of India P. Sathasivam. Mr. Radhakrishnan told reporters on Sunday that these appointments from Tamil Nadu showed the importance given by the Union government to the State.

Party sources said the appointment of Mr. Radhakrishnan had also reinforced the perception that the BJP was better at rewarding its committed leaders, irrespective of their electoral performances.

Besides these gubernatorial appointments, the sources pointed out that the party was seen as one with a better potential for individual growth. The appointment of L. Murugan, former State BJP president, as the Union Minister of State and K. Annamalai, a new entrant to politics, as the State president were the recent examples.

State BJP treasurer S.R. Sekhar contended that unlike in certain other parties, one did not need money or muscle power to reach senior leadership in the BJP. “The party always rewarded sacrifice, sincerity and a cleaner reputation,” he said, adding that it could also spring a surprise by bringing someone down from the top to rock bottom if it was not happy with his conduct.

Asked whether delivering electoral victories to the party was a key factor, he said it was important, but not always the one that carried maximum weightage. Mr. Annamalai, Mr. Murugan, Ms. Soundararajan, Mr. Ganesan and Mr. Radhakrishnan were offered top positions in the party or in the government or sent to the Raj Bhavan despite electoral defeats.

Though the Congress, which ruled the country for the highest number of years, rewarded many of its leaders by appointing them as Governors, they were largely people who had retired from active politics or had to be moved out from the domicile State for political reasons. In contrast, the BJP elevated many who were still active in politics.

A senior leader from Tamil Nadu, who did not want to be named, acknowledged that these appointments were also a strategy to “dispatch” the senior leaders to other positions so that there was room for the next set of leaders to play a major role in the party.

While stressing that caste did not play a factor in Mr. Radhakrishnan’s appointment, he, however, said the fact that it had elevated two persons from the Gounder community (the other being Mr. Annamalai) to senior positions would be a positive for the BJP, which is trying to increase its presence in Tamil Nadu’s western region where the community is predominant.