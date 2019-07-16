Appointment order given towoman with stunted growth

District Collector K.S. Palanisamy on Monday presented an appointment order to a woman with stunted growth who wrote to the Collector seeking a government job.

According to a press release, Sangeetha (23), daughter of a daily wage labourer had completed PG in Computer Science at L.R.G. Government Arts College for Women.

In her letter to Mr. Palanisamy submitted during the grievance redress meet held on July 8, she said that she was unable to find employment due to her perceived disability and sought a government job to support her family.

In response, the Collector presented the appointment order to Ms. Sangeetha for a post at the taluk office in Palladam.

Action sought

A week after her eldest son returned home from Thailand, Mariammal and her sons, staged a protest at the Collectorate demanding action against an agent. Mariammal’s two sons, Manithurai and Manikandan, were taken by the agent to Thailand in January promising employment in an overseas garment company.

In a petition submitted to the Collector, Ms. Mariammal said ₹3.5 lakh cash should be retrieved from the agent as the latter allegedly refused to give the money back. She said she spent

₹ 90,000 to rescue her sons.