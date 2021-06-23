Tamil Nadu

Appointment of non-Tamils under the lens

Finance and Human Resources Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday said a study would be conducted into the appointment of non-Tamils in various government posts in seven departments during the AIADMK regime and the same would be rectified in the future.

Responding to Tamilaga Vaazvurimai Katchi (TVK) member Panruti T. Velmurugan, Mr Rajan said all aspects, including the Government Order for amendments in rules for their appointment, would be studied and rectified.

He said the Governor’s address had promised to accord priority to students who had education in Tamil medium and studied in government schools in government jobs.

Mr. Velumurugan, who alleged large-scale corruption, demanded a White Paper. The Minister said the member could hand over the documents in his possession to the government, which was preparing a White Paper.


