Appointment of Hasan Mohammed Jinnah as Director of Prosecution is a misuse of power, says Annamalai

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Thursday condemned the appointment of Hasan Mohammed Jinnah as Director of Prosecution and said it is a “complete misuse of power.”

In a post on X, the BJP leader said Mr. Jinnah, who was DMK’s youth wing deputy secretary three years ago, was appointed State Public Prosecutor after the party came to power in the State.

He alleged that the post of Director of Prosecution in Tamil Nadu had been left vacant for nearly six months only to appoint Mr. Jinnah. “Even though there are several qualified persons including senior advocates and Deputy or Joint Directors of Prosecution, appointment of Mr. Jinnah, who is close to the DMK, is a complete misuse of power. His appointment is also questionable considering the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. If Mr. Stalin wants to reward those who are close to him, he shall do it by giving postings in his party and not by appointing them in responsible government posts,” he added.