ADVERTISEMENT

Appointment of consultants, officers on special duty in govt. departments opposed

Published - August 26, 2024 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Such appointments are against reservation, social justice: TANSA

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) has opposed appointments of candidates as consultants and officers on special duty in various State government departments, contending that it was affecting the reservation in place and the ideal of social justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a representation handed over to the Chief Minister, TANSA president G. Venkatesan referred to appointments of consultants in various State government departments over the 40 months. While the erstwhile AIADMK regime appointed retired IAS officers in such roles, such appointments have been “rampant” in the DMK government, it pointed out.

While 69% reservation was in place in Tamil Nadu, where the Public Service Commission was recruiting candidates for government service, the TANSA contended that it was “not acceptable” that such appointments were being made.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Tamil Nadu government opposed when the Union Public Service Commission attempted (since dropped) to recruit officials on lateral entry mode, such appointments in the State government ran contrary to the objectives of the Dravidian model of governance, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Informed sources said such appointments were many in number in the Finance Department and much of the key works in the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department had been outsourced. Two outsiders with no bona fide credentials had been appointed as Officers on Special Duty in the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, they said.

In the School Education Department, about 8,000 were employed on consolidated pay under the Educational Management Information System (EMIS), they pointed out. Such appointments were not made with the required rigour of procedure of recruitment, the sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US