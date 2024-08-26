Appointment of consultants, officers on special duty in govt. departments opposed

The Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) has opposed appointments of candidates as consultants and officers on special duty in various State government departments, contending that it was affecting the reservation in place and the ideal of social justice.

In a representation handed over to the Chief Minister, TANSA president G. Venkatesan referred to appointments of consultants in various State government departments over the 40 months. While the erstwhile AIADMK regime appointed retired IAS officers in such roles, such appointments have been “rampant” in the DMK government, it pointed out.

While 69% reservation was in place in Tamil Nadu, where the Public Service Commission was recruiting candidates for government service, the TANSA contended that it was “not acceptable” that such appointments were being made.

While the Tamil Nadu government opposed when the Union Public Service Commission attempted (since dropped) to recruit officials on lateral entry mode, such appointments in the State government ran contrary to the objectives of the Dravidian model of governance, it said.

Informed sources said such appointments were many in number in the Finance Department and much of the key works in the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department had been outsourced. Two outsiders with no bona fide credentials had been appointed as Officers on Special Duty in the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department, they said.

In the School Education Department, about 8,000 were employed on consolidated pay under the Educational Management Information System (EMIS), they pointed out. Such appointments were not made with the required rigour of procedure of recruitment, the sources said.