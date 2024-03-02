Appoint special officer to protect social justice: Ramadoss

March 02, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - CHENNAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday said that a special officer should be appointed to the State Public Service Commission to protect social justice in appointments in Tamil Nadu, after the Madras High Court issued an order cancelling the provisional list of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, on the grounds that reservation policy was not followed properly in the process of preparing the selection list for recruitment of 245 civil judges.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that examinations were conducted to fill 245 civil judges vacancies, which included 92 ‘carried forward’ vacancies and 153 current positions.

“The Commission had prepared the list based on the marks obtained by the candidates. However, they had prepared a list of candidates reserved for backward classes and ‘carried forward’ first with those who stood higher in the list (many toppers were confined to Most Backward Class category) while those who scored lesser than them were listed in the general category. The Madras High Court had cancelled the provisional list after a case was filed in this regard claiming that this was against the rule of reservation,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that according to Section 27 of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016, a general merit list must be prepared first based on scores.

“After this, ‘carried forward’ positions and the current vacancies should be filled by following reservation policy. The Madras High Court has accepted this argument completely and cancelled the selection list published by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that action must be taken against the officer responsible and the State public service commission should be given clear guidelines.

“A special officer who cares about social justice must be appointed,” he said.