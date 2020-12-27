Appoint panel for fishers’ welfare: TTV

Housing programmes for tsunami-hit are yet to be completed, he says

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Saturday urged the AIADMK government to appoint a panel under an IAS officer to implement welfare schemes for fishermen.

On the occasion of the 16th anniversary of the tsunami that struck the Tamil Nadu coast, Mr. Dhinakaran said relief measures provided by the government and NGOs had not been implemented in coastal areas. “Housing programmes for fishermen have not been completed,” he said. The panel must have disaster management experts and members from fishermen bodies, he said.

In a separate statement, Mr. Dhinakaran took a dig at Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju for his remarks that people were not able to receive ration owing to a server problem. In tweets, Mr. Dhinakaran said: “Shouldn’t they have reviewed available infrastructure before rolling out the new project?”

Mr. Dhinakaran urged the government to resolve the server issue which has been affecting the ration shops for three days so that the distribution of the Pongal gift hamper was not affected.