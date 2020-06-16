Appoint head, members for BC commission, Veeramani tells CM

CHENNAI

16 June 2020

The posts have not been filled for the last 18 months, says the DK leader

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani on Tuesday criticised the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for not making any appointments in the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission resulting in the panel remaining in a dysfunctional state for the last 18 months.

“The posts have remained vacant in the last 18 months. It is shocking that the TN Backward Classes Commission has remained vacant when important cases are being fought to protect the rights of the Backward Classes,” he said.

Mr. Veeramani said that experienced and knowledgeable lawyers with a keen interest in social justice and hailing from Backward or Most Backward Classes should be appointed. Is it not necessary? Why is there an hesitation?” he asked.

Mr. Veeramani said that there should be no more delay in appointing the head and members of the commission.