Appoint chairman for teachers recruitment board: Anbumani

December 27, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday demanded that the chairman post of the teachers recruitment board, which has been lying vacant, should be filled immediately and vacant teacher posts should be proactively filled as the School Education Department will have the data already. 

In a statement, he said a severe shortage of teachers in Tamil Nadu exists which the State has not experienced in the past. 

“The Teachers Recruitment Board has not been functioning properly because it does not have required number of officials and workers to function properly. While the recruitment exam was held in March, intermediate teacher exams were conducted for only one paper and the results were announced few days ago. Exam scheduled for graduate teacher exams has not been announced. So, around 4 lakh students have applied for the exams and are waiting,” he said.

