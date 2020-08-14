Apply with Aadhaar number for instant Tamil Nadu e-pass from August 17: Chief Minister

CHENNAI

14 August 2020 15:20 IST

Edappadi K. Palaniswami appealed to the general public to apply and obtain e-passes “only for unavoidable reasons”, as the decision to ease the e-pass system has been taken for the welfare of the people

All those who apply for e-passes by providing Aadhaar or ration card details, would get their e-passes “at once” without any delay, from August 17, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced on Friday.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami appealed to the general public to apply and obtain e-passes “only for unavoidable reasons”, as the decision to ease the e-pass system has been taken for the welfare of the people.

Advertising

Advertising

“I request the general public to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedure framed by the State government to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to extend their cooperation to the steps being taken by the State government,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that relaxations from the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were being granted for the benefit of the general public and e-passes were being granted for inter-district movement. Steps were also being taken to monitor those moving between districts and their contacts were being traced, if they contract the infection, he added.