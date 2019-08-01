Apply proportionality principle to consider prisoner’s choice: Madras High Court

Bringing relief to a life convict with proven good conduct — an author of a poetry book — the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Additional Director General of Police/Inspector General of Prison to issue proceedings permitting the retention of the convict at Madurai Central Prison so that his 92-year-old mother could visit him as often as possible.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan passed the direction after hearing the plea of V. Radhakrishnan from Madurai, the life convict. His death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment with a condition to remain in prison for the rest of his life.

He was originally placed at the Tiruchi Central Prison. After his mother filed a plea before the High Court, he was transferred to the Madurai Central Prison.

However, the prison authorities filed an appeal, which was allowed by a Division Bench on the grounds that there was no provision under the prison rules to consider a relative’s request for transfer of prisoner.

The prisoner was allowed to prefer a fresh application seeking transfer. Apprehending that he would be transferred from Madurai, he filed a fresh application to the prison authorities. With no response to his application, he filed the petition seeking a direction to retain him at the Madurai Central Prison.

During the course of the hearing, it was submitted that only the Inspector General of Prisons could take a final decision in this regard. The court observed that a bare reading of the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prison Rules gave an impression that the prison authority could decide where the prisoner will reside. But then, no textual reading could remain constant. The jurisprudential ground beneath had shifted, the court said.

“To quote the iconic Justice Albie Sachs (South Africa), there is a paradigm shift from an approach derived from formal reasoning to one based on balancing. In other words, any decision of the administrator will have to take into account the principle of proportionality.”

The proportionality test involved a structured, multi-staged examination of the content of the decision under challenge. The proportionality principle had now been entrenched in our jurisprudence, the judge said.

Obviously, the proportionality principle could be invoked while adjudicating the rights of a prisoner. This is because the expression ‘person’ occurring in Article 21 of the Constitution included a convicted prisoner also. They were also entitled to certain fundamental rights, the court said.

“Incarceration or conviction does not reduce a prisoner into a non-person. While there may be a sharp and drastic shrinkage of fundamental rights, there is still some residue left. It is the obligation of the prison authorities to protect the human rights of the prisoners,” the court said.

The court took cognisance of the Model Prison Manual prepared by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which states that prisoners may be transferred from one prison to another so that they can be closer to their home district.

Therefore, subject to considerations of security, prison discipline and public interest, the competent authority is obliged to respect the choice of the convict prisoner. A convict prisoner is entitled to call upon the authority to house him in a prison where the rights conferred by the Mandela Rules (United Nations Rules on Treatment of Prisoners) can be exercised.

The choice of the convict prisoner can be governed by a variety of factors. One such factor can be the proximity of the prison to the place where his family resided. A prisoner is also a fellow human being and not a soul-less chattel, the court said.

If circumstances warranted, the authorities were always at liberty to pass appropriate orders transferring the petitioner to some other prison, the court said.