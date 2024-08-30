Applied Materials signs pact with T.N. Government to set up Centre of Excellence in Chennai

Applied Materials, which is based in the United States (U.S.), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government for establishing an advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled technology development Centre of Excellence focused on semiconductor and equipment manufacturing in Chennai.

The MoU was signed in San Francisco in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. This MoU will help fetch technical jobs for over 500 persons over the next few years. “Investment in key sectors such as advanced electronics and semiconductors will help us achieve the $1 trillion economy goal by 2030. We want to make Tamil Nadu the most advanced knowledge and innovation hub in South Asia,” he said.

Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa said: “Tamil Nadu aims to grow the semiconductor ecosystem by fostering industry partnerships, cultivating a research-oriented culture, and developing a skilled workforce. I believe this collaboration with Applied Materials will help us create the right talent and play a strong role in Tamil Nadu’s journey to becoming a leading hub for semiconductor manufacturing.”

The centre will aim to work with local universities and industry partners to strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem in Tamil Nadu and help develop a future-ready talent pool to support the growth of the chip industry.

Rousing reception

Mr. Stalin reached the San Francisco airport in the United States on Wednesday (Thursday morning Indian Standard Time). Consul General of India in San Francisco K. Srikar Reddy and other dignitaries received the Chief Minister and his wife Durga Stalin at the airport.

Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa, Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board Chairperson Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, and actor and former Union Minister of State D. Napolean were among the others who received Mr. Stalin at the airport, an official release said. During the trip, Mr. Stalin is scheduled to meet with investors in San Francisco and Chicago and will address the Tamil diaspora in the U.S. He is scheduled to return to Chennai in the second week of September.