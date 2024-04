April 21, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Students from economically disadvantaged families may apply to the free higher education scheme of the University of Madras. The details of the scheme and applications are available at www.unom.ac.in .

Candidates must upload the documents required for free education mentioned on the website within 15 days after the Class 12 results are announced. Only those applications with the soft copies of the required documents will be taken up for perusal, the University’s Registrar said.