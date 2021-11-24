Applications open for social worker posts in Juvenile Justice Board

Applicants expected to have been involved in child care for at least seven years

Applications are invited by the Department of Social Defence for the posts of social worker members of the Juvenile Justice Board in the district.

The posts of social worker members of the Board are on an honorarium basis and appointments to it are constituted under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015. The eligibility criterion is that applicants should have been actively involved in children’s health, education, welfare for at least seven years as a practising professional, with a degree in child psychology, psychiatry, sociology or law. Additionally, applicants must not be less than 35 years old and not more than 65 years.

Applicants are eligible for appointment as a social worker member for a maximum of two non-continuous terms. The application may be procured from the District Child Protection Unit in Villupuram.

The filled in forms should be sent to the District Child Protection Officer, District Child Protection Unit, Nithyanandam Nagar, Villupuram - 605 401 within 15 days. For further details contact 04146 - 290659.