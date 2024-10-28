ADVERTISEMENT

Applications open for Dr. A.J.T. Johnsingh Wildlife Conservation Award

Published - October 28, 2024 07:42 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department has invited applications for the Dr. A.J.T. Johnsingh Wildlife Conservation Award, established to honour the contributions of Johnsingh to wildlife conservation. 

Officially announced in a G.O. dated September 16, the award recognises an Indian citizen or institution for their exemplary efforts in wildlife conservation. The award, includes a citation and a cash prize of ₹25 lakh. A Preliminary Scrutiny Committee will review the applications, followed by a Final Scrutiny Committee that will evaluate the shortlisted candidates. 

Johnsingh, a renowned biologist from Nanguneri in Tamil Nadu, who died earlier this year, dedicated his life to wildlife biology and conservation. He trained many young biologists and wildlife managers at the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun. 

