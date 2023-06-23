Applications invited to start e-sevai centres

June 23, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Villupuram district administration has invited applications from interested persons to start e-sevai centres in rural and urban areas under the “e-Sevai for All” scheme.

According to a release, the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TneGA) had established Common Service Centres (CSCs) through Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation (TACTV), Primary Agriculture Credit Co-operative Societies (PACCS), Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women, Fisheries Department, and Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLE) to provide government services to people through online.

To improve the services, TNeGA is planning to allow all citizens to open new CSCs to provide better services. The increase in number of CSCs would reduce the waiting time for the people in queue.

Under this scheme, citizens can apply through https:// www.tnesevai. tn.gov.in and https://tnega.tn.gov.in till 8 p.m. on June 30, 2023. Application fees through online payment for rural areas is ₹3,000 and urban area ₹6,000. Once an application is submitted successfully in the portal, citizens will get the e-sevai ID and password through SMS to their registered phone number and registered email ID.

