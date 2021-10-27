Applications invited from girl children for bravery award

VILLUPURAM

27 October 2021 01:05 IST

It carries a cash prize of ₹1 lakh

Applications have been invited for the State award for adolescent girls/girl children for acts of courage that helped rescue girl children from social ills.

According to a press release, girls under 18, who have performed acts of courage, including ensuring education for children, preventing child labour and child marriage and other acts that sought to liberate girl children, have been called upon to apply for the award.

The award envisions honouring girls for acts of courage on the occasion of National Girl Child Day on January 24. The award carries a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a certificate. The applicant should not be older than 18 as of January 2020.

The application should be accompanied by an endorsement from any of the following persons — the Chief Education Officer, District Education Officer, District Child Protection Officer, project officers, the police department and non-governmental organisations. The application should be submitted to the District Social Welfare Officer. The Collector will peruse submissions and forward them to the Social Welfare Commissioner.

A State-level committee will select the most eligible candidate for the award, which will be handed out on January 24, 2022.