Applications invited for scholarships from Kalki Krishnamurthy Memorial Trust

CHENNAI

24 June 2021 23:31 IST

The Kalki Krishnamurthy Memorial Trust is offering scholarships worth ₹15 lakh for school and college students to be distributed on a merit-cum-means basis.

The trust has said students studying in government approved colleges, schools, and polytechnic institutes could apply. For further details and to download the application form, students could visit www.kalkionline.com, a press release said.

