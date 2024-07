The Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research in Chennai has invited applications from academicians for undergoing one-year fellowship in Tamil Nadu Archives to promote research studies.

An official release said that applications were invited from those who had completed post-graduate programme in history/social science/Tamil/relevant discipline. The last date for sending in applications is September 3, 2024, by 5 p.m.

Get more details on https://tamilnaduarchives.tn.gov.in/WEB/EN/