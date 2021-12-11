Applications invited for post of MKU’s VC

CHENNAI

11 December 2021 01:09 IST

The Search Committee constituted for recommending three names to the Governor for the post of Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University has invited applications from interested academicians.

Those interested in applying can download the application from https://mkuniversity.ac.in. The duly filled-in form in the prescribed format should be sent via email (mkuvcsc@gmail.com) or by post to J. Prakash, Nodal Officer of the Search Committee, who is at the Department of Instrumentation Engineering in Anna University’s MIT Campus.

A release by E. Balagurusamy, former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University and the Convenor of the Search Committee, said the application should not be sent directly to the members of the committee. It said that canvassing in any form for the post would result in disqualification of the candidate. The application should be submitted before 5 p.m. on December 27.

Advertising

Advertising