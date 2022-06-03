Applications invited for Physics Training and Talent Search 2022

School of Arts and Sciences, Ahmedabad, to virtually host the event from July 1 to 21

The Physics Training and Talent Search 2022 will be held from July 1 to 21 virtually. This year, the School of Arts and Sciences, Ahmedabad University, is hosting the event.

All participants will receive a certificate on completing the course and a select few will have an opportunity to intern at leading institutions across the country, the organisers said.

There are two levels — one for undergraduates and another for postgraduate students. In the Level 1, there are 50 seats for students who have completed or are completing B.Sc., B. Tech. or integrated M. Sc. second year. Exceptionally bright students from the first year of B. Sc., can apply.

The Level 2 has 40 seats and is for the first year postgraduates and students from the integrated M. Sc 4th year. Five seats are reserved for women who have taken a break from academics after their M.Sc.

Students may expect interactive classes and would design and do experiments. Participants will receive an internet package, resource material and a programme kit. The last date to apply is June 15. For more details, visit https://www.ptts.org.in.