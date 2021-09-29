Applications invited for Odhuvar course

Classes to be conducted in Tiruvannamalai, Madurai

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department has called for applications from those interested in undertaking the three-year Odhuvar course.

Those aged between 13 and 20, who have passed class VIII and are Hindus may apply. Classes will be held at the Odhuvar School attached to the Meenakshi-Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai and at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, according to a press release. Those with a good voice can apply.

Application forms can be downloaded from www.tnhrce.gov.in.

During the duration of the course, every student will be provided uniforms, a monthly stipend of ₹3,000, accommodation and food.

Filled in forms, along with the consent of one parent or guardian, can be sent to the Executive Officer, Arunachaleswarar Temple, Tiruvannamalai - 605501 before October 27.

Property recovered

Meanwhile, on Monday, property worth ₹22 crore belonging to the Margasagayeswarar Temple in Maduravoyal was retrieved by the department. Seven shops and another building had been constructed on 11,511 sq feet of land that had been sublet by those who had taken the land on rent originally. Temple authorities sealed the shops and put up a board saying the property belonged to the deity.