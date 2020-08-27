Applications invited for Naturopathy and Yoga course in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

27 August 2020 11:48 IST

The Centralised Admission Committee has invited applications from candidates of Puducherry for admission to an undergraduate course in Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yoga Science for the academic year 2020-21

The applications can be downloaded from the website www.tnhealth.org.

Advertising

Advertising

Candidates can apply till August 31. A self-attested copy of the application should be submitted in advance within the stipulated time to the Secretary, Selection Committee, Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, Government of Tamil Nadu.

A copy of the filled-in application has to be submitted to the CENTAC office, an official release here said on Thursday.