Tamil NaduCUDDALORE 09 July 2021 01:24 IST
Comments
Applications invited for Kalpana Chawla Award
Updated: 09 July 2021 01:24 IST
The district administration has invited applications from women for the Kalpana Chawla Award for acts of valour.
According to a press release, the State government will confer the award on one woman for acts of valour and daring enterprise.
Eligible applicants may hand over their biodata with a list of achievements and duly filled form to the District Social Welfare Officer, Semmandalam, Cuddalore. The last date for submission of applications is July 12.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...