Applications invited for Kalpana Chawla Award

09 July 2021 01:24 IST

The district administration has invited applications from women for the Kalpana Chawla Award for acts of valour.

According to a press release, the State government will confer the award on one woman for acts of valour and daring enterprise.

Eligible applicants may hand over their biodata with a list of achievements and duly filled form to the District Social Welfare Officer, Semmandalam, Cuddalore. The last date for submission of applications is July 12.

