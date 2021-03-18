Applications invited for grant of concurrence for educational buildings

In view of the Madras High Court vacating a stay order, the Director of Town and Country Planning has called for applications for grant of concurrence for educational institutional buildings constructed and functioning in those locations before January 1, 2011, in non-plan areas.
The Housing and Urban Development Department had issued a G.O. (G.O.Ms.No.76 dated June 14, 2018) with guidelines for grant of concurrence for educational institutional buildings constructed and functioning before January 1, 2011, in non-plan areas. However, the Madras High Court had, by an interim order stayed the grant of concurrence for the applications received online between June 14 and September 13, 2018.
The court on February 10, vacated the stay while hearing writ appeals. “As per this order of the court, those who have already applied under the scheme may approach the concerned (sic) District Town and Country Planning office to obtain concurrence by submitting relevant details,” the order said.
The court has also given two weeks for registeration of fresh applications under the scheme. The Election Commission of India too, has given exemption from the Model Code of Conduct to receive fresh applications online under the scheme. Registration of application can be done from March 22 to April 4 through www.tn.gov.in/tcp.
