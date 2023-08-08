Applications invited for Environmental Awards 2022

August 08, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The district administration has invited applications from individuals, institutions and non-governmental organisations for the Environmental Awards 2022, instituted by the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests.

According to a press release, individuals and institutions must enclose the details of works which were previously not considered for any award. Under the ‘environment protection and management’ category, applicants must furnish the details of the field work they have carried out, along with the project report and other supporting materials.

The field work will be inspected by members of the selection committee. Applicants must be from Tamil Nadu, and those who have already received awards from the department are ineligible. The application form can be downloaded from www.environment.tn.nic.in. The first, second, and third prize-winners will receive ₹15,000, ₹10,000, and ₹7,500, respectively.

