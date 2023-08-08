HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Applications invited for Environmental Awards 2022

August 08, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has invited applications from individuals, institutions and non-governmental organisations for the Environmental Awards 2022, instituted by the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests.

According to a press release, individuals and institutions must enclose the details of works which were previously not considered for any award. Under the ‘environment protection and management’ category, applicants must furnish the details of the field work they have carried out, along with the project report and other supporting materials.

The field work will be inspected by members of the selection committee. Applicants must be from Tamil Nadu, and those who have already received awards from the department are ineligible. The application form can be downloaded from www.environment.tn.nic.in. The first, second, and third prize-winners will receive ₹15,000, ₹10,000, and ₹7,500, respectively.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.