Applications are invited for positions on a temporary, contract basis for six months at the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children. There are 60 posts for nurses; 10 for pharmacists; 5 for lab technicians; 5 for anaesthesia technicians; 2 for ECG technicians; 47 for multi-purpose hospital workers and 5 for radiographers.These posts will not be filled on a permanent basis. Eligible applicants can send in their resumes along with photocopies of educational certificates by post to the Director of Social Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, Chepauk, Chennai . The last date for applications is August 3, a press release said.
Applications invited for contract posts
CHENNAI,
July 30, 2021 01:32 IST
