ADVERTISEMENT

Applications invited for CM State Youth award

April 29, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has called for applications from youth aged between 15 and 35 who have been involved in social service for CM youth award.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, the award entails recognition of three women and three men for work done towards social development. The chosen people will be felicitated during Independence Day celebrations and will receive ₹1 lakh, a certificate and a medal.

Those who are working in Central and State government institutions, public sector units, universities, colleges, and schools cannot apply for the award. 

The applications will be received online only from May 1 and the last date to apply will be 4 p.m. on May 15. Visit http://www.sdat.tn.gov.in or contact 7401703474 for more details.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US